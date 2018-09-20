Man loans couple rental car, stabs them when it gets towed, police say

HOUSTON - A Houston man remains at large Thursday after stabbing a couple multiple times at their apartment complex on Shady Lane near Parker Road in northeast Houston.

According to police, the man loaned his rental car to the couple, but while in their possession, the vehicle was towed.

When the couple told the man about the car, an argument ensued and the man reached for a kitchen knife and stabbed the couple multiple times, police said.

Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department said that neighbors reported hearing a lot of yelling and screaming, so they called the police.

When authorities arrived, they found a man with several wounds all over his body and a woman was stabbed in the chest, police said.

Police found the weapon broken in the apartment complex parking lot. The couple is expected to survive.

