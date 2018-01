HOUSTON - A police chase in northeast Houston on Thursday ended with a crash and arrest, authorities said.

The chase ended about 2:30 p.m. at Helmers and Post streets.

According to a tweet by Houston police, the chase lasted about 15 minutes.

Numerous items were thrown from the vehicle, police said in the tweet.

It was not immediately clear why the vehicle was being chased.

