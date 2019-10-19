North Houston homeowner fatally shoots suspected burglar, police say

HOUSTON - A homeowner shot at two intruders allegedly breaking into a North Houston home Saturday morning, fatally shooting one of the intruders, Houston police said.

Two suspected burglars allegedly broke into a family’s home on Courtshire Road around 12:15 a.m. Saturday. One of the homeowners shot at the burglars with a pistol, shooting one of them multiple times, said Houston Police Department Cmdr. Megan Howard. The other burglar fled the scene.

First responders transported the injured suspect to a nearby hospital, where he later died of his injuries, police said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. No charges have been filed against the homeowner as of Saturday morning.



