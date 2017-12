HOUSTON - Santa Claus is coming to town!

The North American Aerospace Defense Command is tracking ol' Saint Nick as he prepares for his big delivery on Christmas Eve.

You can follow along on the NORAD Santa Tracker app and website.

Click here to track Santa at noradsanta.org.

You can also download the app to track Santa:

Apple download

Android download

Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.