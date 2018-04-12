Nonprofit releases map it says shows suspected illegal massage businesses near Harris County schools

HOUSTON - A study by a nonprofit research and advocacy group says more than 16,000 students in Harris County attend school within 1,000 feet of suspected illegal massage businesses.

A press conference with Children at Risk will be at 10 a.m. KPRC2 plans to live stream the event.

The organization Children at Risk has mapped out the locations of locations it identified as suspected illegal massage businesses. The organization calls these businesses fronts for human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

In the state, more than 35,000 children across Texas attend public schools that are within 1,000 feet of a suspected illegal massage business, including over 4,000 pre-K and kindergarten students, according to the Children at Risk analysis.

Using data from an illicit massage review website, RubMaps.com, Children at Risk says it identified 689 massage establishments in Texas that are suspected of illegally offering sexual services to customers. In Harris County there are 259 of those businesses, according to Children at Risk.

In Harris County, the organization notes there are 23 schools within 1,000 feet of these establishments, including Poe Elementary, Shadowbriar Elementary, Brookside Intermediate, Wharton K-8 Dual Language Academy, Sheridan Elementary and Stratford High School.

In Harris County, Children at Risk says the suspected illegal massage businesses are concentrated in wealthy neighborhoods. On average, median incomes in these neighborhoods are $7,000 higher than those without one.





