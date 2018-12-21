Nonprofit depends on donations to keep dogs healthy, happy

HOUSTON - Many Houstonians are opting to find the newest members of their family at dog rescue groups.

Rescue owners know getting to the point of adoption is no easy feat behind the scenes. One local rescue said it prioritizes keeping all its dogs healthy and happy, and its depends on help from the public to achieve its goal in placing dogs of need in happy homes.

Golden Beginnings Golden Retriever Rescue is a nonprofit organization staffed solely by volunteers, aiming to provide rescue and necessary veterinary medical care for unwanted, neglected, abused, homeless and displaced golden retrievers in Houston, Texas and the surrounding area.

“Once you see a dog and a new family put together, it’s such a rewarding experience," Lauri Neale, a volunteer with the rescue.

The rescue group highlights the unique bond between man and "man's best friend."

“They love you regardless of the kind of day you’ve had," said Lisa Harper, the owner of a rescue dog that she received through Golden Beginnings.

She said her dogs -- adventurous Golden Retriever Goose and the newest member of the family, a sweet golden retriever named Remmy -- are fun-loving.

“Remmy, our latest, came off the streets of Harlingen, was found as a stray and obviously had a lot of problems and a lot of issues,” said rescue dog owner Greg Harper.

“(Remmy) came into our program with ear infections, eye infections, parasites as well as heartworms,” Neale said.

Despite the costs, Golden Beginnings Golden Retriever Rescue took him in.

“I think the cost of treatment for him was probably approaching $3,000 and he was relatively healthy. We have some very, very sick dogs,” Neale said.

With the help of thousands of dollars, time and resources from generous donors, such as vets and volunteers, Remmy has beaten the odds and is doing much better than when he was found.

“I think his prognosis is wonderful, because he’s young, for one thing, and he’s responded very well," said Alice Anne Dodge, an associate veterinarian with The Village Vet and Pet Resort.

Remmy is just one of thousands.

In the first 15 years, since the program was founded in 1999, the rescue has helped more than 4,000 dogs become healthy and find their forever homes.

“There’s so many dogs that deserve a second chance. There’s so many stories out there," Neale said.

But, she said, the organization survives on donations, as the cost to treat the dogs is high.

"Last year, our vet bills totaled almost $165,000. The average amount of money to get a golden (retriever) well and on its way is about average $900 per dog. We only charge $300, so fundraising is imperative for us to stay afloat," Neale said.

Neale said the hearts of the volunteers and the love they have for the dogs is what keeps the operation running.

"Some of these dogs have been through so much. They're starving. They're sick, have horrible, horrible ear infections to the point of ear ablations. Their eyes, their eyelids, their eyelashes curl in so their corneas are scratched. They deserve a second chance," Neale said.

“We have a puppy that just transferred out of the emergency room with parvo(virus), and that bill is horrendous, but she’s an adorable 7-month old puppy. What are we going to do?” Neale said.

Lisa and Greg Harper know the process of getting a rescue dog is lengthy.

“We’re the small end of the chain here," Greg said. "The work that Golden Beginnings does -- of finding them off the streets and finding a foster home to take care of them -- that's really the most important thing."

Volunteers with the rescue pick dogs from all over Texas. The dogs are made healthy, spayed or neutered and then taken in by fosters until volunteers are able to find the dogs their forever homes.

“I do it for the dogs. I do it for the people, too," Neale said. "There are so many people out there that want a dog, that need a dog in their lives. And I have plenty of dogs myself. I certainly don't need another dog, but there are people out there that do, and these dogs deserve a good home."

“A rescue dog is just one that needs a good home, and there are so many right now that are looking for good homes, and we’re just glad that we could be able to provide for one," Lisa said.

