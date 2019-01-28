'Nobody should be alone': Huge turnout at funeral for fallen veteran without family

KILLEEN, Texas - It was a military funeral that no one was expected to attend, but honor and respect prevailed.
Air Force veteran Joseph Walker was laid to rest Monday morning in Killeen, Texas, with the support and gratitude of the public. Thousands attended Walker's funeral at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery after his memorial arrangements were released on social media, KCEN reported.
A post on Facebook noted that his service would be unaccompanied. Walker had no known family members.
“Nobody should be alone, point blank,” Dorian Rhoten Sr., a veteran who attended the funeral, said. “I've done 22 years, we've all served, but when it comes down to it, I want my family to know my community loved me. This is the United States military, who better to support you than your family. We've been together for years. … That's why we're here to let him know you are not alone.
The funeral arrangements went viral after CNN's Jake Tapper and Texas' Ted Cruz tweeted details of the service.
