'Nobody puts Baby in the corner': 'Dirty Dancing' returning to theaters ahead of Valentine's Day

HOUSTON - Baby and Johnny are coming back to the big screen.

The 1987 romantic drama "Dirty Dancing," which starred Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, returns to nearly 500 U.S. theaters on Sunday, Feb. 10, and Wednesday, Feb. 13.

In Houston, a number of theaters are showing the movie, including the Regal Grand Parkway 22, Regal Greenway Grand Palace Stadium 24 and Regal Houston Marq*E Stadium 23 and Cinemark 19 Katy.

Check Fathom Events for more locations and times.

