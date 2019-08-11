Child injured during panic after man sets off fireworks in Memorial City Mall, police say

HOUSTON - A man set off fireworks inside Memorial City Mall and caused a panic for shoppers, Houston police said.

Police said no threat was found but that officers will continue to search the area of the mall and look for the person responsible for setting off the fireworks.

A video posted on Twitter shows shoppers running away from the mall.

What’s going on at Memorial city mall? pic.twitter.com/xuVeRotKHa — Allie ╰(*´︶`*)╯♡ (@Ilikepie98543) August 11, 2019

Police said a child was injured and other children got separated from their parents because of the panic.



HPD officers are on the scene at Memorial City Mall following up on reports of a possible active shooter. No threat has been found at this time but officers are still continuing a diligent search of the area. More information will be provided as it becomes available. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 11, 2019

This is a developing story.

