Child injured during panic after man sets off fireworks in Memorial City Mall, police say

HOUSTON - A man set off fireworks inside Memorial City Mall and caused a panic for shoppers, Houston police said.
Police said no threat was found but that officers will continue to search the area of the mall and look for the person responsible for setting off the fireworks.
A video posted on Twitter shows shoppers running away from the mall.
Police said a child was injured and other children got separated from their parents because of the panic.
This is a developing story.
