No starting quarterback named as Rice prepares for opener

HOUSTON - The Rice Owls are one of just a few college programs across the country kicking off the season this week.

They will host crosstown rival Prairie View A&M Saturday, Aug. 25.

You can expect to see a much different Owls team this season under first year head coach Mike Bloomgren.

The quarterback battle is now between Jackson Tyner and Shawn Stankavage.

Bloomgren told the media that he has not yet named a starter for the opener, he said that competition could be won this Saturday or continue for the next few weeks.

“Our mindset is we have confidence in both to go out and execute. No matter who steps under center we think they’re going to be able to get us to the right play and make things happen,” he said.

Prairie View A&M also has a first year head coach, Eric Dooley.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 6 p.m.

