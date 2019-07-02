No passport needed! Spanish inspired restaurant, cuisine opens in River Oaks

HOUSTON - There's no need to grab your passport for a nice Spanish cuisine experience.

Spanish-inspired restaurant MAD Houston opened its doors June 19 in River Oaks. It has already attracted Houston elites like the famous model Kate Upton, according to reports.

The wait is over, Welcome to MAD🐻 Posted by MAD Houston on Wednesday, 19 June 2019

Owner Ignacia Torras said he came from an immigrant family living in Houston since the early 90s and wanted others to experience the smells, flavors and textures of foods from his childhood memories. Torras met his now lead chef, Luis Roger, in 2008, and Roger helped bring his ideas to life when BNC opened in September 2014.

The ambiance of the restaurant is a blend of Madrid's nightlife and Spanish gastronomy, according to its website. The menu offers a variety of tapas and small bites, wood fire-cooked rice, fish and meats and a long list of alcohol beverages.

