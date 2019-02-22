No one anticipated at Army veteran's funeral in Killeen

ARLINGTON, VA - OCTOBER 05: A member of the Honor Guard holds a folded American flag for the burial service of Army Spc. Camy Florexil at Arlington National Cemetery October 5, 2007 in Arlington, Virginia. Spc. Florexil, 20, of Philadelphia,…

KILLEEN, Texas - An unaccompanied veteran burial will be held next week, when officials said no one is expected to show up for Specialist Hugh Gary Bryan, a United States SP5 Army Veteran.

Organizers said Bryan is not expected to have anyone attend his funeral, as no next-of-kin could be contacted.

Cemetery staff coordinated with the Fort Hood Casualty Office to ensure Bryan will receive full military honors.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Central State Veterans Cemetery, located at 11463 State Highway 195 in Killeen.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.