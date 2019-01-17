No Goofing here: Disney cruise will sail from Galveston for at least 10 more years

GALVESTON, Texas - Disney Cruise Line will sail from Galveston for at least another 10 years thanks to an agreement finalized Thursday.

Officials at the Port of Galveston said the plan, which has the potential to become a 20-year agreement, includes a shared cruise terminal that will accommodate the Disney Magic and Disney Wonder class ships. Disney also has plans to nearly double its sailings during the next five years, officials said.

“We are thrilled to be able to continue to give Texas and the southwest region of the United States the opportunity to experience Disney cruise vacations from their own backyard,” said Rodger Ress, CEO and director of the Port of Galveston.

The first Disney ship set sail from Texas in 2012. Since then, the cruise line has disembarked from Galveston on a seasonal basis for destinations in the western Caribbean, Key West and the Bahamas.

“As we plan to expand our fleet and introduce new experiences and entertainment aboard our ships, we couldn’t be more excited to extend our commitment with the Port of Galveston,” said Jeff Vahle, president of Disney Signature Experiences and Disney Cruise Line.

More than 1.8 million passengers move through the Galveston port each year.

