No bull: Bovine charges deputy constable in wild roadway encounter

HOUSTON - Harris County Precinct 3 deputy constables encountered a big bovine problem on a recent call.

Video posted on social media shows deputies on the side of the road suddenly backing up as a bull charges into the frame.

The post reads: “During the regular 8 hour shift, we encounter the good, the bad, and the big. We can handle criminals with no problem, but when it comes to livestock....it’s no bull! #Pct3 #nobull #wheresthebeef#runRiesrun Please be advised there were no humans, animals, or patrol cars damaged in the making of this dashcam.”

The deputy constable re-enters the video with the bull at his heels. Instead of goring the law enforcement officer, the bull manages to ram the patrol car. He then trots back into the darkness.





