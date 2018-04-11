No bond set for man accused of deadly robbery in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - An 18-year-old accused in the deadly robbery of a man in southwest Houston appeared in court Tuesday.

Elie Ngouelet is charged with capital murder in the death of 56-year-old Ramone Alviso Esquivel.

According to police, Eqsuivel was waiting for his brother to pick him up for work around 5 a.m. outside the Bristol Court Apartments in the 8400 block of South Course Drive on April 3.

Police said Ngouelet had been trying to break into cars when he spotted Esquivel and tried to rob him of his tools.

Prosecutors said Esquivel, who worked in construction, fought back and Ngouelet shot him.

“The defendant once again produced a firearm and shot the complainant a second time, ultimately causing the death of the complainant,” prosecutors said.

The victim's son, who was also headed to work, witnessed the shooting, police said.

Witnesses told police that Ngouelet went through Esquivel's pockets as he laid on the ground dying.

Ngouelet ran to a friend's house, where he confessed to the shooting and tried to change his appearance by cutting and dyeing his hair, prosecutors said.

“That person gave a statement to the officer stated that the defendant appeared before her frantic and sweaty, and distraught, as well as confessed to her that he shot a man and ran away,” prosecutors said.

Police released video and a sketch of Ngouelet on April 4. He turned himself in to investigators on April 9 and was charged.

Prosecutors said Ngouelet also confessed to investigators he shot and killed Esquivel.

“In addition, the defendant’s mother told investigators she saw the surveillance footage of the incident and recognized her son as the suspect,” prosecutors said.

A judge ordered on Tuesday that Ngouelet be held with no bond.

He is expected back in court Wednesday.

