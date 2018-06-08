Ninja stars, detonators and now an inert grenade: These are the craziest items seized at airports

HOUSTON - A checkpoint at William P. Hobby Airport was shut down Thursday after an inert grenade was found in a bag, officials said.

The device was reported around 4:30 a.m. when it was found in a bag at a TSA screening checkpoint, airport officials said. Passengers were told to run and clear the area, travelers said.

Police said a 17-year-old Boy Scout was carrying the inert grenade as part of a future exercise on what not to bring to an airport. The teenager was allowed to get on his flight and Houston police said they would just file a report without fines. TSA officials are still filing their report and have yet to decide whether they will fine this passenger for a mix-up that closed the checkpoint for an hour.

"[The civil penalty] for [bringing in] an inert grenade can be anywhere from $300 to almost $2,000," said Carrie Harmon, TSA's regional spokesperson.

TSA can decide after the fact of the matter, Harmon said.

It is a situation that airport officials see often. From May 21-27, TSA security personnel nationwide have discovered 84 firearms at carry-on checkpoints, 70 of which were loaded and 31 had a round chambered.

Airport officials said this year 35 firearms have so far been confiscated at Hobby. In 2017 there were 74.

Just from the week of May 21-27, TSA discovered 84 firearms, 70 of which were loaded and three had a round chambered.

"If something looks like a weapon. If it's a realistic replica of a firearm or a grenade, it should not come through an airport," Harmon said.

Airports see all kinds of things:

In April, these four knives were discovered at IAH.

This pointy dagger was found the week of Sept. 11.

In June at IAH, these inert blast caps or detonators.

...and this weapon.

TSA officials said that bringing in a weapon, real or fake, could cost you fines or put you in jail.

"If we think that there's a threat to passengers at the checkpoint and to our own officers, then we're going to take every precaution," said Harmon.

You can tweet @TSA pictures and questions about what you hope to bring, and they should respond promptly or you can visit http://www.tsa.gov for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.