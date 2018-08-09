(Night) lights, camera, action: Rooftop cinema coming to downtown Houston

BLVD Place is set to open in downtown Houston in October, offering patrons an outdoor movie theater experience. (Photo credit: On the Mark Communications)

HOUSTON - A romantic dinner in downtown can now be coupled with a movie outdoors on a rooftop in arguably the greatest city ever, thanks to a London-based company.

Rooftop Cinema Club is opening a rooftop movie theater, BLVD Place, with drink and dinner options offered from local restaurants, it announced Wednesday. It will open Oct. 3 at the corner of Post Oak Boulevard and San Felipe Street, the company announced.

BLVD Place will offer cozy seating and indoor parking while showing movies described as "new releases and cult classics," according to the press release.

Businesses listed as participating with the theater include:

Restaurants North Italia True Food Kitchen Rise No. 2 Sozo Sushi

Snacking Whole Foods Pinkberry

Retail Paloma Façade Bellami The Eye Gallery Luxington Boutique Sakowitz



