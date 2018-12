Actor Liam Hemsworth Miley Cyrus arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Sunset Tower on February 26, 2012 in West Hollywood, California.

HOUSTON - Author Nicholas Sparks is celebrating the nuptials of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth with a look back at the movie adaptation of his book, “The Last Song,” in which both stars acted.

Sparks wrote on Twitter, “This makes me so happy. Congratulations @MileyCyrus and @LiamHemsworth. #TheLastSong”

Here’s a look back at the 2010 film.



Since Miley and Liam got married yesterday lets just bring this back ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j7Q0nZs7jd — ً‏ (@wedoitaIItheway) December 24, 2018

