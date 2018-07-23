News to know Monday, July 23, 2018

HOUSTON - Start your Monday off in the know. Here are the headlines you need to watch:
Heat advisory back in effect Monday for southeast Texas
The advisory begins at noon for all of southeast Texas until 9 p.m.
Expect heat index readings between 105 and 110 degrees during the hottest part of the day.
Second victim dies after Toronto shooting rampage
A man walked along a Toronto street firing a handgun into restaurants and cafes, shooting 14 people and killing two before dying after an exchange of gunfire with police.
Jose Rodriguez, suspect in deadly Houston-area crime spree, expected in court
The suspect in a string of crimes in the Houston area, including three homicides, is expected to appear in court Monday.
Missouri duck boat tragedy: What we know so far
Investigations are underway after a duck boat capsized during a storm in southwestern Missouri last week, leaving 17 people dead.
State investigators are expected to pull the boat out of the water Monday morning.
Is bottled water left in your hot car safe to drink?
How often do you leave a plastic water bottle in your car and take a couple of days to finish it? A drink here, a swig there. Meanwhile, the summer sun is heating up your car and that plastic bottle.
You've heard the warnings about toxins that can leach from the bottle into the water and ultimately make you sick. Consumer expert Amy Davis wanted to test those claims.
