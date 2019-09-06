News 2 Know: Year-long construction project to start, Nicki Minaj announces retirement and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. Today is Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

Today is National Coffee Ice Cream Day, so trade in your morning cup of Joe for a scoop of Ice cream. Or better yet, use ice cream instead of creamer to spruce up your Friday pick-me-up.

Let's kick off the day with a look at the weather and the top headlines.

Weather

Highs are expected to hit the high 90s again as the heat wave continues. The near-triple digit heat will continue through the weekend. Humidity should stay fairly low, so it will be a "dry heat" but still hot so stay hydrated! Check Britta's full forecast for more.

Go to the Hurricane Headquarters section for all the updates and all the details on the tropics.

Houston police chief chases down street racers while off the clock

KPRC A police’s job never ends, and Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo can attest that fact.

A police's job never ends, and Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo can attest to that fact.

Read more

Investigation underway after driver hits, kills father of 3, flees scene

KPRC/Family Members Police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a man in west Houston.

Police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a man in west Houston.

Read more

Q&A: How Walmart plans on handling customers who choose to openly carry guns in stores

2016 Getty Images

Walmart recently announced that customers were asked not to openly carry firearms in its stores.

Read more

Year-long road closures set for Friday due to FM 1960 bridge construction

TxDOT

Area commuters should be aware of road closures on Friday that will be due to construction of the new SH/FM 1960 bridge.

Read more

Nicki Minaj announces retirement to 'have my family'

Getty

Forget "Pink Friday." It looks to be a blue Thursday for Nicki Minaj fans. The rapper and singer has tweeted that she's chosen to retire and "have my family."

Read more

Can you beat KPRC's VIP Pickers?

This football season, KPRC 2 is bringing you awesome prizes and bragging rights with our Pro Football U Pick ‘Em! contest. Guess the winner of every pro game weekly until The Big Game. Pick against other football fanatics and KPRC 2's own VIP Pickers which includes Owen Conflenti, Taniya Wright, Jennifer Reyna and Amy Davis.

Every week, you have the chance to win a $25 prepaid debit card plus a Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Combo Meal. The grand prize winner will score $500 to Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

Think you're the Gridiron Genius? Click here to start picking now!

On this day: In 1901, former President William McKinley was assassinated in New York.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.