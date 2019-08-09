News 2 Know: Escaped zebras die, 2 killed in East Freeway shooting incident and more

Happy Thursday evening from Click2Houston.com.

Weather

Heat advisories continue through at least 7 p.m. Friday as lows don't fall below 80Fand highs reach 100-102. Factor in the humidity and feels-like temps will fall between 108 and 114. Coastal residents should be particularly cautious because the humidity is higher there, which increases the heat index and makes heat stroke/exhaustion more likely. Not much change through the weekend and a few rain chances. Check Frank's full forecast here.

2 people shot to death during rush hour incident on East Freeway, police say

Two people were shot to death Thursday during a rush-hour incident on the East Freeway, according to Houston police.

Escaped zebras die after galloping around Texas town

New Braunfels PD/CNN A zebra trots down a street in New Braunfels, Texas, on Aug. 7, 2019.

Two zebras managed a great escape from property in New Braunfels, Texas, on Wednesday, but unfortunately, there wasn't a happy ending.

Deputy found not guilty in fatal shooting of unarmed man in middle of street

KPRC2 Cameron Brewer and Danny Thomas

A former Harris County Sheriff's deputy who is accused of fatally shooting an unarmed man in the Greenspoint area in March 2018 was found not guilty on Thursday.

Passenger on Houston-bound flight accused of installing hidden camera in lavatory

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

A Houston-bound passenger who is accused of planting a hidden camera in a plane bathroom has been arrested and charged with video voyeurism, according to federal investigators.

Jury continues deliberations over David Temple's sentence

The jury that convicted David Temple of murder in the slaying of his wife 20 years ago has been deliberating his sentence longer than it took them to decide on his guilt or innocence.

Read more

