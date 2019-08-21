News 2 Know: Woman tackles man during theft attempt, Garth Brooks announces Texas stop and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It’s Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Today was National Radio Day. The first broadcast stations began airing programs in the 1920s. By 1938, four out of five homes had a radio.

Let’s wrap up your day with a check of the forecast.

Weather

About half of us saw some rain on Tuesday. Clouds helped with temperatures although we still managed officially to get to 95 degrees. Tonight will be warm and muggy with temperatures staying in the 80s. Overnight we drop to 78. Tomorrow's shower chances are only 20% with the afternoon sea breeze so not as active as today. Check Frank's full forecast for more.

Woman tackles man who she says tried to steal iPad during OfferUp exchange

Ashley Guzman thought picking a public place to sell her iPad would be the safe thing to do, but she quickly realized she was wrong.

At least 45 dogs seized from 'horrible living conditions' at Matagorda County home, officials say

Houston Humane Society

At least 45 dogs were seized from a Matagorda County breeding home Tuesday, according to authorities.

Too hot? Officials say to set your thermostat at 82 while you sleep

2007 Getty Images

Electricity bills usually skyrocket in the summer, especially in Houston.

Weed, Xanax, meth found during drug bust at NW Harris County motel, officials say

Harris County Constable Mark Herman From left to right - Hayden Franklin, Stephanie Aguilar, Shannon Toomer, Castle Brown, Matthew Quintero

Five people were arrested at a northwest Harris County motel last week, according to Harris County officials.

Garth Brooks announces Texas stop for Dive Bar Tour

2019 iHeartMedia

Garth Brooks is coming to Texas on his Dive Bar Tour.

On this day in 1866, President Andrew Johnson formally declares the Civil War over.

