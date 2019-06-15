News 2 Know: Woman claims restaurant racially profiled her group, Whataburger sells and more

Happy Friday! Hope you had a great week.
Today was Flag Day. It commemorates the day the U.S. adopted the flag back on June 14, 1777.
Today was Flag Day.
Weather
Can you feel it? Humidity levels are on the rise, dewpoints are also on the up so expect the stickiness factor to return this weekend. Later tonight, mild in the mid-80s and still rain-free but that also will be coming to an end this weekend. See Justin's full forecast here.
Racial profiling?
Woman: Cypress restaurant said 'Black students from Prairie View don’t tip', GM denies claim
A Waller woman said she was kicked out of a Cypress restaurant because of her race, but the restaurant’s manager said race had nothing to do with it.
Whata-what?
Will there be changes? Whataburger sells majority interest to Chicago bank
Texas-based Whataburger announced Friday the company has agreed to be acquired by a Chicago bank, BDT Capital Partners. The companies will begin to expand their plans and realign internal leadership positions for the restaurants' future.
Arrest made
Man accused of shooting taco truck owner charged with capital murder
The man accused of shooting and killing a man in southwest Houston appeared in court Friday
Final goodbye
Kemah police chief to be honored with memorial procession
It is a somber day in League City, Kemah and across the Houston area.
Concerned neighbors
Gator with knife stuck in head spotted in Sugar Land neighborhood lake
Residents are worried about a gator in a Sugar Land lake -- not because of the dangers of the reptile itself, but because of what someone did to it.
On this day
The United States Army was founded on June 14, 1775. Thank you, troops, for your service.
----------

