News 2 Know: Woman claims restaurant racially profiled her group, Whataburger sells and more

Today was Flag Day. It commemorates the day the U.S. adopted the flag back on June 14, 1777.

Test your knowledge about the day and its national significance with our Flag Day quiz.

Weather

Can you feel it? Humidity levels are on the rise, dewpoints are also on the up so expect the stickiness factor to return this weekend. Later tonight, mild in the mid-80s and still rain-free but that also will be coming to an end this weekend. See Justin's full forecast here.

Racial profiling?

KPRC2 Brittany Blakney (L) and Kerrie Salazar (R).

A Waller woman said she was kicked out of a Cypress restaurant because of her race, but the restaurant’s manager said race had nothing to do with it.

Whata-what?

Texas-based Whataburger announced Friday the company has agreed to be acquired by a Chicago bank, BDT Capital Partners. The companies will begin to expand their plans and realign internal leadership positions for the restaurants' future.

Arrest made

The man accused of shooting and killing a man in southwest Houston appeared in court Friday

Final goodbye

It is a somber day in League City, Kemah and across the Houston area.

Concerned neighbors

KPRC2 A gator was spotted with a knife sticking out of its head in Sugar Land on June 12, 2019.

Residents are worried about a gator in a Sugar Land lake -- not because of the dangers of the reptile itself, but because of what someone did to it.

On this day

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

The United States Army was founded on June 14, 1775. Thank you, troops, for your service.

