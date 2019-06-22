News 2 Know: Woman charged in hit-and run crash, ICE roundups to start in Houston and more

Good evening, from Click2Houston.com.

Weather

We're under some very warm temps as we head into the evening. Many areas will sit in the upper to mid-80s, feeling more like the mid-90s. If you're heading out, remember to hydrate even after the sunset. Overnight, we'll "cool" into the mid to low 80s, but it'll feel much warmer than that. Check Justin's full forecast here.

Woman charged

Woman charged, accused of leaving scene after running over 8-year-old girl

A woman with a suspended license admitted to running over an 8-year-old girl and crashing into another vehicle minutes later, Sheriff Troy Nehls said.

ICE roundups

John Moore/Getty Images via CNN A federal judge in Massachusetts on Thursday temporarily blocked federal authorities from making civil immigration arrests inside the state's courthouses.

ICE raids targeting migrant families to start Sunday in major cities, including Houston

President Donald Trump has directed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to conduct a mass roundup of migrant families that have received deportation orders, an operation that is likely to begin with predawn raids in major U.S. cities on Sunday, according to three U.S. officials with knowledge of the plans.

Santa Fe HS shooter trial moved

KPRC A shackled Dimitrios Pagourtzis is walked into a courtroom in Galveston County, Texas, on Feb. 25, 2019.

What to know after trial of Santa Fe High School massacre suspect moved

The trial for the suspect in the Santa Fe High School massacre is being moved to Fort Bend County, a judge announced Friday.

DWI cases in jeopardy

A manufacturer for test tubes sent multiple law enforcement agencies in the Houston area a recall letter. The Harris County District Attorney's office called the potential compromise "frightening."

Channel 2 Investigates learned of a massive recall Friday, involving medical devices used to preserve blood evidence, following a DWI arrest.

On this day

In 1788, the U.S. Constitution came into effect when New Hampshire became the ninth state to ratify it.

