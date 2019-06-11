News 2 Know: Wild chase, the Gulf's 'dead zone' and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com!

Not only is it Tuesday, but it's also Call Your Doctor Day. 👩‍⚕️👨‍⚕️ The day is meant to remind us all to make our health a priority. So, give your doctor a call today and schedule a checkup.

Today's weather ⛅

Talk about incredible! You'll notice significantly less humidity and mild temperatures this morning, which is pretty rare for June. We've got this kind of awesome weather in store for the next few days before we get back to the typical summer stickiness. Check out Britta's forecast for more.

Chase ends with terrible crash

KPRC A driver is in critical condition after she crashed during a police chase in southwest Houston.

Police said they spotted the woman going between 85 and 90 mph on 288 southbound just before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Read more

Big vote in the House

Getty Images

The House will vote Tuesday on a resolution allowing the House Judiciary Committee -- and other House panels in the future -- to enforce its subpoenas in the courts, though House Democrats aren't yet holding those who have defied subpoenas in contempt of Congress.

The vote comes a day after House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler announced he had struck a deal with the Justice Department to provide some documents from the Mueller report to the Judiciary Committee.

Read more

The Gulf's 'dead zone'

Scientists are predicting a near-record Gulf of Mexico "dead zone" where the water holds too little oxygen to sustain marine life.

The record set in 2017 is 8,776 square miles (22,700 square kilometers), a bit smaller than Turkey.

Read more

Is it worth it?

KPRC Even if you have a tool chest full of tools, it's tough to make sure you always have the right tool when and where you need it. The Tac Tool, made by Bell and Howell, is 18 tools in one.

The Tac Tool, made by Bell and Howell, is 18 tools in one. We asked Michael Callihan a home builder with Riverway Homes to try it out.

Read more

On this day

Universal Pictures 3. "Jurassic Park" (1993) $1.029 billion

In 1993, "Jurassic Park", directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, opened. It went on to set a box office weekend record of $502 million.

