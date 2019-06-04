News 2 Know: What's next in Maleah Davis case, Subway manager fired and more

Good evening! The first Monday of June is almost over.
It's also National Egg Day.
According to Statista.com, the average American will consume about 279 eggs this year. That's up an egg from last year.
Let's end the day with a look at how the forecast is shaping up.
Tonight's Weather ☀
The KPRC2 Severe Weather Team is watching a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico this week, which could play a role in Houston’s forecast. Check out Frank's full forecast for more. We'll be monitoring the situation in the tropics all season in our Hurricane Headquarters section.
Maleah Davis
The Amber Alert that was issued for Maleah Davis a month ago was canceled Monday after investigators said human remains that were found in Arkansas last week were positively identified as belonging to her.
The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences said the 4-year-old girl’s cause and manner of death are pending further tests and investigation.
We'll continue to follow this story in our special coverage section at Click2Houston.com/Maleah. Here are a few stories published over the weekend to get you caught up on what you may have missed.
- Remains found in Arkansas identified as those of Maleah Davis
- Houston's baby: City Hall to turn lights pink to honor Maleah Davis Sunday
- What are the next legal steps in the Maleah Davis case?
Tracking The Tropics
Watching the tropics: What you should know about system forming in Gulf
The KPRC Weather Team is continuing to watch a tropical disturbance in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Read more
Manager fired
Subway manager fired after apparent racist text message exchange about job applicant
A Subway manager was fired after she made an apparent racist remark in a text message about a job applicant. Read more >
Charges filed
Homeless man accused of punching woman outside H-E-B arrested, charged
A 51-year-old homeless man has been arrested and charged in connection with an attack that was caught on camera at a Houston grocery store in March. Read more >
No more red light cameras
Turned off! Sugar Land residents react to red-light traffic camera ban
Love 'em or hate 'em, red-light cameras mostly became a thing of the past in Texas Saturday when Gov. Gregg Abbott signed House Bill 1631 into law. Read more >
$20K stolen
$20K stolen from vehicle in possible bank jugging incident in northeast Houston, police say
Houston police are investigating a possible bank jugging incident after a man was robbed of $20,000. Read more >
