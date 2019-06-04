News 2 Know: What's next in Maleah Davis case, Subway manager fired and more

Good evening! The first Monday of June is almost over.

It's also National Egg Day.

According to Statista.com, the average American will consume about 279 eggs this year. That's up an egg from last year.

Let's end the day with a look at how the forecast is shaping up.

Tonight's Weather ☀

The KPRC2 Severe Weather Team is watching a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico this week, which could play a role in Houston’s forecast. Check out Frank's full forecast for more. We'll be monitoring the situation in the tropics all season in our Hurricane Headquarters section.

Maleah Davis

The Amber Alert that was issued for Maleah Davis a month ago was canceled Monday after investigators said human remains that were found in Arkansas last week were positively identified as belonging to her.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences said the 4-year-old girl’s cause and manner of death are pending further tests and investigation.

We'll continue to follow this story in our special coverage section at Click2Houston.com/Maleah. Here are a few stories published over the weekend to get you caught up on what you may have missed.

Tracking The Tropics

The KPRC Weather Team is continuing to watch a tropical disturbance in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Read more

Manager fired

A Subway manager was fired after she made an apparent racist remark in a text message about a job applicant. Read more >

Charges filed

A 51-year-old homeless man has been arrested and charged in connection with an attack that was caught on camera at a Houston grocery store in March. Read more >

No more red light cameras

Love 'em or hate 'em, red-light cameras mostly became a thing of the past in Texas Saturday when Gov. Gregg Abbott signed House Bill 1631 into law. Read more >

$20K stolen

Houston police are investigating a possible bank jugging incident after a man was robbed of $20,000. Read more >

