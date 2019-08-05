News 2 Know: Weekend of tragedy, presidential address and flags at half-staff

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It’s Monday, Aug. 5.

You’ll likely notice flags are at half-staff today to honor the 29 victims of two mass shootings that happened this weekend. The first in El Paso on Saturday and the second just 13 hours later in Dayton, Ohio. The president has ordered flags be flown at half-staff until sunset Thursday.

President Trump is also planning a national address at 9 a.m. We’ll provide coverage on-air and at Click2Houston.com.

Today’s forecast

It will be another sweltering day with temperatures in the 90s and a heat index near 100 degrees. There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Those rains chances disappear later this week as high pressure settles in and temperatures soar to near 100 degrees. Check Britta’s forecast for all the details.

Devastating weekend: 2 mass shootings in America in less than 24 hours

It took just 30 seconds in Ohio and zero bullets in Texas for officers to stop two mass shooters, but not before 29 people were killed and about 50 injured in less than 24 hours.

Who were the victims of the El Paso mass shooting?

CNN Video Multiple people were killed Saturday in a shooting in El Paso, Texas, according to local police.

As the investigation into the El Paso massacre continues, we’re learning more about the 20 victims who were killed.

Burn-outs and fireworks: Cars block Galleria intersection for stunts

A group shut down the intersection of Sage and Westheimer roads to perform "burn-outs" stunts while setting off fireworks.

Weekend news recap

On this day

In 1966, the Beatles released their single “Yellow Submarine” in the United Kingdom.

