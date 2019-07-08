News 2 Know: Watching the Gulf, retrial of David Temple and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com.

It’s Monday, which means you have to get back to work after that long July 4th weekend a lot of us enjoyed.

Let’s get your morning started with a look at a very interesting forecast that is shaping up this week.

Today’s weather

It will be another blazing hot day for Southeast Texas, with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s. Factor in the humidity, and it will feel more like 106 degrees. We’re also keeping a close eye on the Gulf of Mexico this week, as a system may develop there. Check Britta’s full forecast for all the details.

Retrial of David Temple in wife’s 1999 slaying to begin

KPRC David Temple (left) is seen in a mugshot taken after his arrest in connection with the killing of his wife, Belinda Temple (right).

The retrial of a former high school football coach accused of killing his pregnant wife two decades ago is scheduled to begin Monday.

David Temple is charged with murder in the 1999 slaying of Belinda Temple.

Suspect in road rage shooting that ignited fireworks arrested

KPRC2 A road rage shooting incident led to an explosion of fireworks.

The suspect in a road rage shooting that ignited fireworks in a truck carrying a family of four was taken into custody Sunday evening, deputies said.

Bayron J. Rivera, 18, will be charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

Human bones found at Channelview park, deputies say

OnScene A human bone was discovered at a park in Channelview on July 7, 2019.

Human bones were discovered at a park in Channelview on Sunday afternoon, Harris County deputies said.

The bones were found around noon at Michael Moncrief Park.

Another person caught licking ice cream in a store, police say

Google Maps

Louisiana police say a 36-year-old man was inspired by a viral video of a teenager licking a tub of Blue Bell Ice Cream to seek his own 15 minutes of fame.

Assumption Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested Lenise Martin III on Saturday after receiving a tip from a grocery store in Belle Rose, Commander Lonny Cavalier told CNN.

Weekend news recap

On this day

Getty Images Spice Girls (L-R) Victoria Beckham, Melanie Chisholm (Mel C), Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Melanie Brown (Mel B) pose for a photocall at the Royal Observatory, Greenwich ahead of their news conference later today on June 28, 2007, in…

In 1996, the Spice Girls released their debut single “Wannabe” in the U.K.

