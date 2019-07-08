News 2 Know: Watching the Gulf, retrial of David Temple and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com.
Today’s weather
It will be another blazing hot day for Southeast Texas, with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s. Factor in the humidity, and it will feel more like 106 degrees. We’re also keeping a close eye on the Gulf of Mexico this week, as a system may develop there. Check Britta’s full forecast for all the details.
Retrial of David Temple in wife’s 1999 slaying to begin
The retrial of a former high school football coach accused of killing his pregnant wife two decades ago is scheduled to begin Monday.
David Temple is charged with murder in the 1999 slaying of Belinda Temple.
Suspect in road rage shooting that ignited fireworks arrested
The suspect in a road rage shooting that ignited fireworks in a truck carrying a family of four was taken into custody Sunday evening, deputies said.
Bayron J. Rivera, 18, will be charged with four counts of aggravated assault.
Human bones found at Channelview park, deputies say
Human bones were discovered at a park in Channelview on Sunday afternoon, Harris County deputies said.
The bones were found around noon at Michael Moncrief Park.
Another person caught licking ice cream in a store, police say
Assumption Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested Lenise Martin III on Saturday after receiving a tip from a grocery store in Belle Rose, Commander Lonny Cavalier told CNN.
On this day
In 1996, the Spice Girls released their debut single “Wannabe” in the U.K.
