News 2 Know: Watching the Gulf, cement truck overturns and more

Today’s weather

No heat advisory for today, but it will still be a scorcher. Temps will top out in the upper 90s for many locations. We’re also keeping a very close eye on a system that is developing in the Gulf of Mexico. Check Britta’s full forecast for all the details.

Overturned cement truck causes slowly hardening mess on Beltway 8

A cement truck landed on a divider wall Wednesday after it flipped over in southwest Houston.

The crash was reported about 5:45 a.m. on Beltway 8 just before Hillcroft Avenue.

Truck driven through glass at Apple store

Thieves drove a stolen truck through the glass of an Apple store Wednesday in Houston’s River Oaks neighborhood.

The incident was reported about 4:15 a.m. at the store in the Highland Village Shopping Center on Westheimer Road, near Willowick Road.

How did the Astros do in the 2019 All-Star Game?

Getty Images From left to right: Justin Verlander, Alex Bregman, George Springer, Michael Brantley

In the blink of an eye, it was over for Justin Verlander.

That’s life in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game. When you get your time in the spotlight you make the most of it.

UK ambassador to US quits after leaked cables about Trump

Getty Images via CNN President Donald Trump said Monday that the White House will no longer deal with British Ambassador to the US Kim Darroch after a series of leaked diplomatic cables revealed he told 10 Downing Street that the administration was "inept" and "clumsy."

Britain's ambassador to the United States resigned Wednesday, just days after diplomatic cables criticizing President Donald Trump caused embarrassment to two countries that often celebrate having a "special relationship."

The resignation of Kim Darroch came a day after Trump lashed out at him on Twitter describing him as "wacky" and a "pompous fool" after leaked documents revealed the envoy's dim view of Trump's administration.

On this day

In 1778, France joins the American Revolution when King Louis XVI declares war on the Kingdom of Great Britain.

