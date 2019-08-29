News 2 Know: Watching Dorian, sugar daddies in Houston and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Thursday, Aug. 29.

There is only one day left until the premiere of Friday Football Frenzy. Tune in at 10:20 p.m. tomorrow, and we'll get you caught up on all the high school football action. We'll post scores and highlights at Click2Houston.com, as well.

It actually felt quite comfortable this morning after yesterday's storms. We're watching for more scattered storms this afternoon with a 40% chance of those popping up. Temperatures will be in the mid-90s this afternoon. Check Britta's forecast for all the details.

In the tropics, Dorian is starting a run at the U.S., while Erin has become post-tropical. Go to our Hurricane Headquarters section for all the details.

Hurricane Dorian expected to be Category 3 when it hits US

Hurricane Dorian moved out over open waters early Thursday after doing limited damage in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, though forecasters warned it was gaining strength and probably would grow into a dangerous storm while heading toward the northern Bahamas and Florida's east coast.

Driver flees after hitting 3 motorcyclists, deputies say

KPRC Authorities are looking for a driver who they said plowed into three motorcyclists who were stopping at a red light.

Authorities are looking for a driver who they said plowed into three motorcyclists who were stopping at a red light. The accident happened around 11:45 p.m. on Spring Cypress Road and Ella Boulevard in north Harris County, according to authorities.

Over 800 sugar daddies in Houston? Report says yes

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Houston has a little over 800 sugar daddies residing in the city, according to a report. The highest concentration of sugar daddies is in downtown Houston, which has 182, according to Seeking Arrangement.

How safe is your child's school bus?

On Sept. 15, 2015, two students were killed when the Houston Independent School District school bus they were traveling in was struck by a car, sending it over 610 South Loop.

On this day: In 2005, Hurricane Katrina made two landfalls in Louisiana. The storm killed more than 1,800 people and caused more than $115 billion in damage.

