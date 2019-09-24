News 2 Know: USPS suspends service at Houston facilities, violent home invasion and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It's Monday, Sept. 23.

Today was the official first day of fall, even though you may not have noticed!

As October draws near, there's hope that cooler weather is around the corner.

Let's wrap up the day with a look at the forecast and the top headlines.

Weather

After a few heavy showers today, the rains are finally winding down and radar is clearing. Looks like a warm and humid evening ahead with temps sliding slowly through the 80s. Overnight we drop to the mid-70s with highs tomorrow near 90. Check Frank's full forecast for more.

USPS temporarily suspends service at some Houston facilities

The United States Postal Service has temporarily suspended activity at multiple Houston-area facilities until further notice due to the impact of Tropical Storm Imelda.

Man accused of forging wife's name on divorce papers appears in court with new wife

A Houston man wanted for allegedly filing fake divorce papers turned himself in Monday morning.

Men armed with machete, gun assault homeowner during home invasion, officials say

A homeowner was assaulted during a home invasion Monday, according to Harris County authorities.

Realtor finds apparent homicide victim while showing house, officials say

An investigation is underway after a real estate agent found a body inside a house she was showing to a prospective client, according to Chambers County authorities.

Woman found dead from gunshot wound to head on west Houston walking trail, HPD says

KPRC2 Piper Jones' body was found on a trail near the Addicks Reservoir on Sept. 21, 2019.

A 20-year-old woman was found shot to death on a walking trail in west Houston on Saturday, according to police.

On this day: In 1875, notorious outlaw Billy the Kid was arrested for the first time for stealing a basket of laundry.

