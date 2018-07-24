News 2 Know: Tuesday, July 24, 2018

HOUSTON - Start your Tuesday off in the know. Here are the headlines you need to watch:

With the jackpot swelling and an upcoming drawing, KPRC2 looked at the lottery retailers that sell the most lottery tickets and also sell the most winning tickets across the Houston area.

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston is calling for the resignation of a state lawmaker who dropped his trousers and repeatedly used the "n-word" on Sunday night's episode of the Showtime series "Who Is America?"

Georgia House of Representatives/Getty Images via CNN Sacha Baron Cohen, left, star of the Showtime series "Who Is America?", and Jason Spencer, a Republican lawmaker who represents the community of Woodbine in southeast Georgia.

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of six former top national security officials who have been critical of his administration, a move that opponents and experts say would be an unprecedented politicization of the clearance process.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images President Donald Trump talks about his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with House Republicans in the Cabinet Room of the White House on July 17, 2018.

A Massachusetts man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure/lewdness and disorderly conduct after police said he was working out in the nude at a Planet Fitness.

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Planet Fitness A view of equipment at the Planet Fitness location on Wall Street in New York City.

Coming up...

Krispy Kreme is almost giving away glazed doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is offering glazed doughnuts for $1 on Friday.

