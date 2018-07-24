News 2 Know: Tuesday, July 24, 2018

HOUSTON - Start your Tuesday off in the know. Here are the headlines you need to watch:
Where the most MegaMillions winning lottery tickets are sold in Houston area
With the jackpot swelling and an upcoming drawing, KPRC2 looked at the lottery retailers that sell the most lottery tickets and also sell the most winning tickets across the Houston area.
Georgia lawmaker under fire after dropping pants, yelling 'n-word' on 'Who Is America?'
Georgia House Speaker David Ralston is calling for the resignation of a state lawmaker who dropped his trousers and repeatedly used the "n-word" on Sunday night's episode of the Showtime series "Who Is America?"
President Trump considers pulling security clearances of critics
President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of six former top national security officials who have been critical of his administration, a move that opponents and experts say would be an unprecedented politicization of the clearance process.
Man arrested for naked workout at Planet Fitness
A Massachusetts man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure/lewdness and disorderly conduct after police said he was working out in the nude at a Planet Fitness.
Coming up...
Krispy Kreme is almost giving away glazed doughnuts
Krispy Kreme is offering glazed doughnuts for $1 on Friday.
