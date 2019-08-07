News 2 Know: Trump to visit El Paso, puppy recovering after being thrown from SUV and more

Good Wednesday morning from Click2Houston.com.
Weather
We're in for a typical hot and humid day. Temperatures will be in the high 90s Wednesday, and we could reach 100 by the weekend as we get hotter and drier throughout the week. Check Britta's full forecast here.
Critics question whether Trump visits to El Paso, Dayton will help
President Donald Trump will travel Wednesday to the scenes of back-to-back mass shootings that stunned the nation and left at least 31 people dead, but his planned appearances in Ohio and Texas aren't being well-received by all local officials -- some of whom say it would be best if the commander in chief avoided their grief-stricken cities.
Galveston Police chief answers questions about mounted officers leading arrested man
At a community meeting Tuesday night, Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale urged everyone to “look at the totality of the circumstances” after images went viral of two white officers on horseback leading Donald Neely, a mentally ill black man, using a rope clipped to his handcuffs.
Massive crates being moved through Houston behind schedule
A pair of enormous crates are still being moved through Houston and are expected to cause major delays on several roads in the area.
Puppy thrown from moving SUV in Cypress
A puppy is recovering from several broken bones after being thrown from a moving SUV in Cypress.
Cyntoia Brown released from Tennessee prison
Cyntoia Brown was released from prison early Wednesday morning after being granted clemency by then-Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam in January, according to the Tennessee Department of Corrections.
On this day
In 1971, the Apollo 15 returned to Earth safely after a mission to the moon that marked the first use of the Lunar Roving Vehicle.
