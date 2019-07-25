News 2 Know: Trump talks about Mueller's testimony, Harding Street raid developments and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com.
Weather
After highs near 90 Wednesday, we continue with clear, dry weather into the night. Look for temps to fall slowly through the 80s and after sunset, we head into the 70s. Overnight lows will fall between the mid- and upper-60s. Beautiful weather. Friday we begin to moisten up a tad, but still, a have a nice one with a return to reality this weekend. Check Frank's full forecast for more.
Trump declares Mueller testimony a win for the White House
Believing a two-year shadow over the White House at last has been lifted, President Donald Trump seized on Robert Mueller's testimony before Congress on Wednesday as a clear-cut victory, mocking the former special counsel's findings and performance.
Texas Rangers, investigators return to scene of deadly botched Harding Street raid
Investigators from the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Rangers worked outside and inside the site of this year's deadly botched raid for several hours on Wednesday.
Group 'did research' on River Oaks homes during burglary spree, police say
Police said Wednesday they arrested seven people in connection with a string of burglaries that not only targeted homes in a wealthy Houston neighborhood but also across three other counties.
VIDEO: Woman hits husband with laptop in Miami for looking at other women
They say anything can happen in Miami, and now it's true even when you're leaving the Magic City.
On this day
In 1969, the crew of Apollo 11 splashed down in the Pacific Ocean after their historic journey to the moon.
