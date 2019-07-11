News 2 Know: Tracking the Tropics, passenger forced to cover up and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com.

Wednesday is almost over and it was National Piña Colada Day.

The rum-based coconut-and-pineapple flavored drink screams summer.

Let’s get your humpday wrapped up with a check on the forecast.

Weather

Highs today made the mid-90s at IAH and 97 at Hobby.Expect a warm evening in the 80s with an overnight low of only 78 with humidity in full force. We'll likely have Tropical Storm Barry in the Gulf Thursday with hurricane strength to 85mph winds forecast by Saturday. Barry is most likely to move into Louisiana, but some models do suggest the upper Texas Coast so don't let your guard down. Check Frank's full forecast here.

Disturbance in Gulf

Tracking the tropics: NHC issues first path of disturbance in Gulf of Mexico

The KPRC 2 Severe Weather Team is watching an area of low pressure that has slowly slid into the Gulf of Mexico this week, which will likely develop into a tropical depression by Thursday morning.

Rain event

'A very meaningful rain event' for Texas: Gov. Abbott on Gulf of Mexico disturbance

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott discussed what state officials are doing to prepare for a disturbance being monitored in the Gulf of Mexico and urged residents to prepare for the worst.

Airline issues apology

Tisha Rowe Tisha Rowe tweeted these photos of her outfit when she was asked to cover up on an American Airlines flight on June 30, 2019, from Miami to Houston.

Woman wearing romper forced to cover up in order to board flight to Houston

A Houston doctor is speaking out after she was forced to cover up her outfit on an American Airlines flight last month.

Accused rapist arrested

KPRC2 The mug shot of Bryan Arellano Monasterio, who is accused of raping and robbing a 77-year-old woman at an assisted living facility in October 2018.

Man arrested, accused of brutal rape of 77-year-old woman at assisted living facility

A 28-year-old Houston man was arrested and is facing charges of sexual assault and aggravated robbery after authorities said he brutally raped a 77-year-old woman at an assisted living facility in west Harris County last year.

Best burgers in Houston

Rodeo Giant

Top 12 burgers in Houston

Here are the Top 12 burgers in the Houston area, according to Good Taste.

On this day

In 1778, France joins the American Revolution when King Louis XVI declares war on the Kingdom of Great Britain.

That's all for now. We'll see you over at Click2Houston.com.

