News 2 Know: Tracking the Tropics, armed men shoot up apartment complex and more

Weather

Highs today will be in the mid-90s with temperatures dropping into the high 80s around 7 p.m. We'll likely have Tropical Storm Barry in the Gulf Thursday with hurricane strength to 85mph winds forecast by Saturday. Barry is most likely to move into Louisiana, and while the cone of uncertainty no longer includes Houston, don't let your guard down yet. Check Britta's full forecast here.

Bracing for impact

Apartment ambushed

4 shot after armed men storm apartment complex courtyard, open fire

RIP Jim Bouton

Former Astro Jim Bouton has died

Jim Bouton, whose controversial book "Ball Four" exposed the personal lives of his baseball teammates, died Wednesday after a bout with vascular dementia, his wife, Paula Kurman, said. He was 80.

Read more

Checking for skimmers

How your cellphone can help detect skimmers at gas stations

On this day

In 1804, Alexander Hamilton was wounded in a duel with Aaron Burr and died the following day.

