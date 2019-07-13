News 2 Know: Tracking Barry, traffic woes this weekend and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com.

Weather

Temperatures were in the mid-90s Friday and Galveston reached a record-tying 96 degrees. Temps will be in the 90s before the sun goes down and then 80s for the better part of the overnight. Warm this weekend with more cloud cover and a 20% rain chances. Check Frank's full forecast for more.

Barry update

Tracking the tropics: Tropical Storm Barry continues slow march north toward Louisiana

Tropical storm Barry is churning in the Gulf of Mexico and has started to make a critical turn to the north. Southeast Texas will be spared, but Louisiana and the Mississippi River Valley will feel the wrath of Barry.

Questionable traffic stop

FBCSO New England Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts is seen with his hands raised during a traffic stop at his Richmond, Texas, home March 10, 2019, in this image taken from a video released by the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

Traffic stop involving New England Patriots football player wasn't about race, sheriff says

A traffic stop involving a New England Patriots football player that resulted in allegations of harassment by the player may have been unprofessional but it wasn’t about race, according to Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls.

Traffic update

KPRC2

Lane closures that will cause major headache include Galveston, Galleria areas

Take a look at the lane closures in the Houston area that you need to know about this weekend.

Planned ICE raids in Houston

Copyright 2019 CNN Immigration and Customs Enforcement is scheduled to move forward with an operation targeting migrant families with court-ordered removals.

What to know about the ICE raids scheduled for this weekend

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is scheduled to move forward with an operation targeting migrant families with court-ordered removals that had previously been called off by President Donald Trump, according to a US official.

Lottery ticket theft

Baytown PD Raul Villegas

Man accused of stealing lottery tickets, having girlfriend pay for them after cashing prizes

A 21-year-old man was charged with claiming lottery prizes by fraud after authorities said he stole more than a dozen lottery tickets from a Baytown convenience store.

