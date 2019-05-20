News 2 Know: 'Topless' Jeep Weekend chaos, West Loop traffic nightmare and more

HOUSTON - Happy Monday! Today is National Rescue Dog Day.

According to the ASPCA, about 6.5 million animals end up in shelters across the U.S. every year. The national day focuses on shedding light on the potential of a rescue animal and how you can get involved whether it be volunteering or providing a forever home for a pet in need.

For more about what you can do, visit ASPCA.com.

Today's Weather ⛅

The heat is finally here to stay. We started the day off close to the 80s with warm and humid conditions. Temperatures are expected to rise into the 90s, with feel-like temperatures reaching the 100s. Check Britta's forecast here.

It's also a good idea to download our Frank's Forecast app so you can get severe weather alerts on the go.

Chaos on Crystal Beach

From Friday into Saturday, there were 400 calls for service on the peninnsula during the Jeep Weekend at Crystal Beach, according to Henry Trochesset, Galveston County Sheriff.

There were 400 calls for service on the Bolivar Peninsula during the Jeep Weekend at Crystal Beach, according to Henry Trochesset, Galveston County sheriff. Read more >

Traffic nightmare

Traffic moves along a freeway in Houston on Sept. 6, 2017. (KPRC)

Houston is notorious for the crowded roads, but 610 is among one of the most packed. An ongoing construction project on I-610 and I-69 has been causing drivers a headache since February 2018, and things are about to get worse. Read what TxDOT is saying about the project >

8-year-old saved

CNN Video

Authorities rescued a Texas 8-year-old Sunday after a vigilant duo saw the Fort Worth Police Department's description of the car suspected in her kidnapping and went hunting for it, police said. Read more >

Maleah Davis: What we know

A vigil is held for 4-year-old Maleah Davis on May 15, 2019, who is considered missing.

It has been two weeks since 4-year-old Maleah Davis was reported missing. It's a case that has taken many twists and turns since she was reported missing by her stepfather, Derion Vence on May 5. Click here for the developments, from the beginning until now. Remember, we've created a special coverage section at Click2Houston.com/maleah.

Manhunt underway

ALABAMA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY Authorities in Alabama are searching for a man they say shot and wounded three Auburn police officers.

Authorities in Alabama are searching for a man they say killed one Auburn police officer and wounded two others. Read more >

Game of Thrones letdown?

Copyright (c) 2019 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

"Game of Thrones: has sparked a hype worldwide and now many fans are surprised at how let down they feel without hope of another new episode.

If watching the shows is exhilarating, then when it's all over, it can lead to a letdown, fatigue, a feeling of depression. Read more >

On This Day

Tom Pennington/Getty Images 2013: An EF5 tornado strikes Moore, Oklahoma, killing 24 people -- including seven students at Plaza Towers Elementary school. The tornado injured another 377 people and caused an estimated $2 billion in damage.

In 2013, An EF5 tornado strikes Moore, Oklahoma, killing 24 people -- including seven students at Plaza Towers Elementary school. The tornado injured another 377 people and caused an estimated $2 billion in damage. More on this day in history >

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.