News 2 Know: Tomball student hospitalized after using vape pen, missing Fulshear man found & more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It’s Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Today is National TV Dinner Day, so take a break from cooking and enjoy a relaxing evening with a quick and easy meal.

Let’s kick off the day with a check on the forecast and this morning's top headlines.

Today’s weather

Today's weather pattern will look similar to yesterday and will remain that way through the week. Rain chances for today will be between 30% and 40%. Temperatures will be in the mid-90s for the afternoon, and conditions are expected to be hot and humid. Check Britta’s forecast for all the details.

Tomball ISD student hospitalized after using vape pen at school

A Tomball High School student was hospitalized Monday after using a vape pen during an after-school event, the district said.

Driver flees scene after hitting, killing one man, injuring another, police say

One man is dead and another is injured after a hit-and-run crash in southwest Houston.

One man is dead and another is injured after a hit-and-run crash in southwest Houston.

Man, dog help find missing elderly man near Fulshear community

Special is the word Matt Pierce used to describe his feelings after he and his dog RBI (pronounced Ribby) located a missing 72-year-old man near the Cross Creek Ranch community in Fulshear.

Food taken off boy's lunch tray on his birthday over $9 debt

A local grandmother is calling for a change in policy at Green Primary School after she said her grandson was embarrassed by the cafeteria staff.

A local grandmother is calling for a change in policy at Green Primary School after she said her grandson was embarrassed by the cafeteria staff, WEWS reported.

On this day: In 1897, a 25-year-old taxi driver in London became the first person to be arrested for drunk driving after crashing into a building.

