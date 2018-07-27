News 2 Know: Thursday, July 26, 2018

HOUSTON - Here are a few things to keep you in the know this Wednesday. Here are the headlines you need to watch:
Thieves break into bank vault through roof, steal money, heirlooms, victim says
Police and the FBI are investigating a burglary at a bank after someone broke into a vault in the middle of the night last weekend, according to Woodforest National Bank.
'High probability' George H.W. Bush's former doctor was targeted, HPD says
There is a "high probability" that the Houston doctor gunned down in the Medical Center was targeted, Art Acevedo, Houston police chief, said Thursday.
Ali Irsan found guilty of capital murder in 'honor killing' trial
Ali Irsan was found guilty of capital murder Thursday. The jury returned its verdict around 5 p.m. after about 35 minutes of deliberation. While the verdict was being read, Gelareh Bagherzadeh's family was holding hands and Coty Beavers was sitting in the front row.
Pasadena graduate identified as victim of San Marcos fire
A Pasadena man was among the people killed in a massive fire last Friday at Iconic Village and Vintage Pads apartments, officials said Thursday.
Pipe bomb confiscated, 2 people arrested in west Houston traffic stop, officials say
A pipe bomb was confiscated and two people were arrested after a routine traffic stop Wednesday, according to the Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 5.
