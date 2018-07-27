News 2 Know: Thursday, July 26, 2018

HOUSTON - Here are a few things to keep you in the know this Wednesday. Here are the headlines you need to watch:

Police and the FBI are investigating a burglary at a bank after someone broke into a vault in the middle of the night last weekend, according to Woodforest National Bank.

KPRC2 A look at some of the items that were tampered with when the Woodforest National Bank was broken into on July 22, 2018.

There is a "high probability" that the Houston doctor gunned down in the Medical Center was targeted, Art Acevedo, Houston police chief, said Thursday.

KPRC2/Click2Houston.com Dr. Mark Hausknecht (photo courtesy of family friend)

Ali Irsan was found guilty of capital murder Thursday. The jury returned its verdict around 5 p.m. after about 35 minutes of deliberation. While the verdict was being read, Gelareh Bagherzadeh's family was holding hands and Coty Beavers was sitting in the front row.

A Pasadena man was among the people killed in a massive fire last Friday at Iconic Village and Vintage Pads apartments, officials said Thursday.

David Ortiz

A pipe bomb was confiscated and two people were arrested after a routine traffic stop Wednesday, according to the Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 5.

Harris County Constable's Office Pct. 5

