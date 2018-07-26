NEWS 2 KNOW: Thursday, July 26, 2018

HOUSTON - These are a few things to keep you in the know this Thursday. Here are the headlines you need to watch:

The 17-year-old driver accused of causing the crash that killed two 16-year-old girls is expected in court Thursday.

Investigators said Jaggar Smith had been drinking and was going nearly twice the speed limit along Timber Forest Road around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday when he lost control of a 2008 Nissan Altima and hit several trees, splitting the vehicle in half.

A woman was seriously injured Thursday after she was hit by a car in northwest Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was driving a gray Toyota Camry in the 1700 block of FM 1960 when she hit a woman crossing the road and kept driving.

A tow truck driver saw the incident, followed the driver and gave deputies her location, investigators said.

The owner of the company behind chalky, colorful confections such as Necco Wafers and Sweethearts has unexpectedly shut down operations at its Massachusetts plant and hasn't said if candy production will resume.

FreeImages.com/Tracy Stansel

Texas isn’t likely to be the next Colorado or California. The state almost certainly won’t be the next one to legalize recreational marijuana use. But there are signs that both the public opinion and political calculus on pot are shifting in Texas, with advocates hopeful that those shifts could yield significant progress during next year’s legislative session.

© 2018 The Texas Tribune

Here's what you missed over night:

Authorities in Texas are searching for a man who violated his parole.

Jerry Don Seib is considered a fugitive and authorities said he escaped from a halfway house in the 10900 block of Beaumont Highway in Houston.

Crime Stoppers/KPRC2 Jerry Don Seib is considered a fugitive and is wanted for violating his parole, according to authorities.

