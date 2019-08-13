News 2 Know: Three-legged dog found after going missing, Missing Austin boy found safe and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com.

Monday was the first day of school for some students. Several districts will start their school years this week, and we’ve got a guide to everything you need to know at Click2Houston.com/back2school.

Let’s get your evening wrapped up with a check of the forecast.

Weather

Many spots were in the upper-90s and even some 100s Monday afternoon. The heat index readings ran in the low-100s, but there was some slightly drier air mixing. Monday evening is still hot with low-90s and upper-80s. Tuesday will likely be the last 100-degree day before a front comes to town. Check Justin's full forecast for more.

Three-legged dog found after escaping from Katy foster home

KPRC2 Rusty

Volunteers in Katy who were searching for a three-legged dog that has been missing since Saturday were delighted to find out Rusty was found Monday night.

Read more

Defense wants competency hearing for charged Santa Fe gunman

Harris County Sheriff's Office, Galveston Co. Sheriff's Office via CNN Dimitrios Pagourtzis is suspected of being the shooter at Sante Fe High School in Texas on May 18, 2018.

Defense attorneys for the teen charged with murdering classmates and educators at Santa Fe High School are asking the court to evaluate their client’s competency to stand trial.

Read more

Missing baby boy found safe, in CPS custody, Austin police say

A missing 1-month-old baby boy who was believed to be in grave danger was found safe Monday evening, Austin police said.

Read more

Search continues for masked man who caused panic at Memorial City Mall

Police are searching for a man who threatened to kill himself, which caused mass hysteria at Memorial City Mall on Sunday afternoon.

Read more

Family demands to see bodycam footage of arrest of man led by rope in Galveston

KPRC2

Attorneys representing a man who was arrested in Galveston and led with a rope by two officers on horseback held a news conference Monday afternoon.

Read more

On this day

In 1908, Henry Ford’s company builds the first Model T car.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.