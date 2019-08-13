News 2 Know: Three-legged dog found after going missing, Missing Austin boy found safe and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com.
Weather
Many spots were in the upper-90s and even some 100s Monday afternoon. The heat index readings ran in the low-100s, but there was some slightly drier air mixing. Monday evening is still hot with low-90s and upper-80s. Tuesday will likely be the last 100-degree day before a front comes to town. Check Justin's full forecast for more.
Three-legged dog found after escaping from Katy foster home
Volunteers in Katy who were searching for a three-legged dog that has been missing since Saturday were delighted to find out Rusty was found Monday night.
Defense wants competency hearing for charged Santa Fe gunman
Defense attorneys for the teen charged with murdering classmates and educators at Santa Fe High School are asking the court to evaluate their client’s competency to stand trial.
Missing baby boy found safe, in CPS custody, Austin police say
A missing 1-month-old baby boy who was believed to be in grave danger was found safe Monday evening, Austin police said.
Search continues for masked man who caused panic at Memorial City Mall
Police are searching for a man who threatened to kill himself, which caused mass hysteria at Memorial City Mall on Sunday afternoon.
Family demands to see bodycam footage of arrest of man led by rope in Galveston
Attorneys representing a man who was arrested in Galveston and led with a rope by two officers on horseback held a news conference Monday afternoon.
On this day
In 1908, Henry Ford’s company builds the first Model T car.
