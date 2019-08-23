News 2 Know: Teen detained after fatal shooting, Jeffrey Stern held with no bail and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It's Thursday, Aug. 22.

Weather

Showers are gone, so look for clear skies, muggy conditions and warm temperatures this evening slowly diving through the 80s. Tomorrow brings a 50% chance of rain with a low of 78 and high of 92. Saturday drops to 40% and 30% on Sunday. Not a washout but keep an umbrella handy for the weekend. Check Frank's full forecast here. In the tropics, Chantal is now a tropical depression. You can get more details here.

Teen dies after being shot in Fort Bend County; another teen detained

KPRC Emergency vehicles are parked along a street near the Tara neighborhood near Richmond, Texas, on Aug. 22, 2019.

A teenager who was flown to a hospital Thursday after being shot in Fort Bend County has died, according to deputies.

Houston attorney Jeffrey Stern held on no bail

KPRC2 Jeffrey Stern is seen in federal court on Aug. 22, 2019.

A federal magistrate denied bail Thursday for Bellaire attorney Jeffrey Stern.

KIPP co-founder sues school for defamation after sexual assault allegations

KPRC2 Mike Feinberg

KIPP Houston Public Schools is at the center of a new lawsuit filed by its co-founder, Mike Feinberg, who was terminated in 2018.

Man mowing field at northeast Houston church finds human skeleton

KPRC Law enforcement vehicles are parked outside the Light House Missionary Baptist Church in northeast Houston on Aug. 22, 2019.

A man mowing a field Thursday at a northeast Houston church found a human skeleton that had been there for weeks, according to police.

On this day: In 1987, Madonna's "Who's That Girl" single hits No. 1 on the charts.

