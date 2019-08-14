News 2 Know: Teen accused of posting bomb threats to Snapchat, Galveston beach concert bust and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com.

Tuesday was also International Left-Handers Day. Studies suggest about 10% of the world’s population is left-handed, and eight of our 45 presidents have been left-handed.

Let’s wrap up your day with a check on the forecast.

Weather

We've now had six straight days of 100 degrees or higher. We topped the triple-digit mark earlier this afternoon. This evening will be steamy. Tomorrow, we finally see a break in the heat as a front helps to kick off some much-needed showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will still be warm in the mid-90s. Check Justin's forecast for more.

'It was just a stupid joke': Teen says bomb threats before boarding plane were in jest

KPRC2 The mug shot of Hector Fernando Fonseca.

“It was just a joke. It was just a stupid joke.”

Attendees describe experience at Galveston beach concert

KPRC2

A weekend concert in Galveston turned out to be a dud, according to some attendees.

'Chrisley Knows Best' stars accused of trying to hide TV show income from IRS

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

A federal grand jury in Atlanta on Tuesday indicted reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley on charges including tax evasion, alleging among other things that they tried to hide their income from "Chrisley Knows Best" from the IRS.

Could HFD lose its ambulances to privatization?

KPRC2

In a City of Houston Public Safety and Homeland Security committee meeting Tuesday, Councilman Mike Knox floated the idea of privatizing the city's ambulance service.

1/2-off beer? Yes, please! Astros announce return of Thirsty Thursdays, additional giveaways

2018 Getty Images Lance McCullers Jr. celebrates after retiring the side in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox during Game 1 of the American League Championship Series at Fenway Park on October 13, 2018, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Original Thirsty Thursdays are back!

On this day

In 1942, the “Manhattan Project” began under the direction of U.S. General Leslie Groves. The goal was to create an atomic bomb.

