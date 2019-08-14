News 2 Know: Teen accused of posting bomb threats to Snapchat, Galveston beach concert bust and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com.
Tuesday was also International Left-Handers Day. Studies suggest about 10% of the world’s population is left-handed, and eight of our 45 presidents have been left-handed.
Let’s wrap up your day with a check on the forecast.
Weather
We've now had six straight days of 100 degrees or higher. We topped the triple-digit mark earlier this afternoon. This evening will be steamy. Tomorrow, we finally see a break in the heat as a front helps to kick off some much-needed showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will still be warm in the mid-90s. Check Justin's forecast for more.
'It was just a stupid joke': Teen says bomb threats before boarding plane were in jest
“It was just a joke. It was just a stupid joke.”
Attendees describe experience at Galveston beach concert
A weekend concert in Galveston turned out to be a dud, according to some attendees.
'Chrisley Knows Best' stars accused of trying to hide TV show income from IRS
A federal grand jury in Atlanta on Tuesday indicted reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley on charges including tax evasion, alleging among other things that they tried to hide their income from "Chrisley Knows Best" from the IRS.
Could HFD lose its ambulances to privatization?
In a City of Houston Public Safety and Homeland Security committee meeting Tuesday, Councilman Mike Knox floated the idea of privatizing the city's ambulance service.
1/2-off beer? Yes, please! Astros announce return of Thirsty Thursdays, additional giveaways
Original Thirsty Thursdays are back!
On this day
In 1942, the “Manhattan Project” began under the direction of U.S. General Leslie Groves. The goal was to create an atomic bomb.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.