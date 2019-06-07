News 2 Know: Teacher charged with aggravated sexual assault, storms move through and more

Good evening.

Thursday is almost over and it's also the 75th anniversary of D-Day. You'll find more coverage of the day's observances below.

Let's end your day with a look at the forecast.

Weather

A line of strong storms moved through the Houston region Thursday afternoon. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued until 10 p.m for the following counties: Austin, Brazoria, Colorado, Fort Bend, Jackson, Matagorda, Waller, Washington and Wharton. Check Frank's forecast for more information.

Teacher charged

A kindergarten teacher in the Lamar Consolidated Independent School District has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl. Read more >

Phone records seized

Houston Police Department Derion Vence, who initially reported 4-year-old Maleah Davis missing, was arrested and booked into the Harris County jail in May on suspicion of tampering with a human corpse, according to police.

Investigators have obtained the cellphone records of Maleah Davis’ stepfather, according to court records, and have also secured a warrant for the cellphone records of Maleah's mother, Brittany Bowens. Read more >

Hit-and-run driver

A 28-year-old woman is facing charges after authorities said she ran a stop sign and struck a boy who was riding on an ATV last week in Highlands. Read more >

New laws in Texas

Printed out, there are now 61 pages of signed legislation out of Austin this session. Read more >

