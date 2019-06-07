News 2 Know: Teacher charged with aggravated sexual assault, storms move through and more

Good evening.
Thursday is almost over and it's also the 75th anniversary of D-Day. You'll find more coverage of the day's observances below.
Weather
A line of strong storms moved through the Houston region Thursday afternoon. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued until 10 p.m for the following counties: Austin, Brazoria, Colorado, Fort Bend, Jackson, Matagorda, Waller, Washington and Wharton. Check Frank's forecast for more information.
A kindergarten teacher in the Lamar Consolidated Independent School District has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl. Read more >
Investigators have obtained the cellphone records of Maleah Davis’ stepfather, according to court records, and have also secured a warrant for the cellphone records of Maleah's mother, Brittany Bowens. Read more >
A 28-year-old woman is facing charges after authorities said she ran a stop sign and struck a boy who was riding on an ATV last week in Highlands. Read more >
Printed out, there are now 61 pages of signed legislation out of Austin this session. Read more >
