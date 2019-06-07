News

News 2 Know: Teacher charged with aggravated sexual assault, storms move through and more

By Cory McCord - Digital News Editor

Thursday is almost over and it's also the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

A line of strong storms moved through the Houston region Thursday afternoon. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued until 10 p.m for the following counties: Austin, Brazoria, Colorado, Fort Bend, Jackson, Matagorda, Waller, Washington and Wharton. Check Frank's forecast for more information.

A line of strong storms moved through the Houston region Thursday afternoon. Read more >

Lamar CISD teacher accused of aggravated sexual assault of 11-year-old girl

A kindergarten teacher in the Lamar Consolidated Independent School District has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl.  Read more >

Derion Vence, who initially reported 4-year-old Maleah Davis missing, was arrested and booked into the Harris County jail in May on suspicion of tampering with a human corpse, according to police.

Investigators obtain phone records of Maleah Davis' stepfather

Investigators have obtained the cellphone records of Maleah Davis’ stepfather, according to court records, and have also secured a warrant for the cellphone records of Maleah's mother, Brittany Bowens. Read more >

Who is the woman accused in a hit-and-run crash that injured a 9-year-old boy?

A 28-year-old woman is facing charges after authorities said she ran a stop sign and struck a boy who was riding on an ATV last week in Highlands. Read more >

From sex offender name changes to radioactive materials: 10 Texas laws signed this session

Printed out, there are now 61 pages of signed legislation out of Austin this session. Read more >

