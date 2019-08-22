News 2 Know: Swearingen executed, accused Walmart groper arrested and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It’s Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Today was National Senior Citizens Day. There are approximately 47 million seniors that live in the United States as of 2017, according to U.S. Census data. Celebrate with a kind word or action for the senior citizens in your life.

Let’s wrap up your day with a check of the forecast.

Weather

Temperatures will fall slowly through the 80s tonight as rain dissipates, so look for a clear, muggy evening and overnight. Lows will get down to 78 with highs tomorrow again in the mid-90s. Rain chance at 20%. On Friday, tropical moisture surges in for a 40% rain chance and again on Saturday. So some much-needed rain is possible as we start the weekend. Check Frank's full forecast here. Tropical Storm Chantal has formed in the Atlantic, and you can get info about the storm here.

Larry Ray Swearingen executed in Huntsville

KPRC2 Larry Ray Swearingen continues to fight to avoid execution.

Larry Ray Swearingen was executed by lethal injection Wednesday night in Huntsville.

Accused Walmart groper arrested on offshore oil rig, officials say

Cameron County SO The mug shot of Ryan Reding.

A 28-year-old man who is accused of groping girls at Walmart stores in The Woodlands last week was arrested Tuesday, according to Cameron County authorities.

UH fraternity indicted for 2016 hazing incident

KPRC2

KPRC 2 Investigates has learned that the University of Houston’s Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity has been indicted by a grand jury for a second time.

Senior citizens busted for having public sex

Graphic rendering of what the scene may have looked like when police arrived.

When you gotta have it, you gotta have it... and for six seniors, they had to have it immediately.

On this day: In 1959, Hawaii became the 50th state to join the Union.

