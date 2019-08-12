News 2 Know: Students head back to school, search on for masked man and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It’s Monday, Aug. 12.

It’s also the first day of school for some students today. Several districts will start their school years this week, and we’ve got a guide to everything you need to know at Click2Houston.com/back2school.

Let’s get your morning started with a check of the forecast.

Today’s weather

A heat advisory continues for today as more 100-degree temperatures are expected. The oppressive heat isn’t going anywhere for the time being. Check Britta’s full forecast here.

Search continues for masked man who caused panic at Memorial City Mall

Police are searching for a man who threatened to kill himself, which caused mass hysteria at Memorial City Mall on Sunday afternoon.

Humble ISD students head back to school today

KPRC A banner greets students at Kingwood High School in Kingwood, Texas, on Aug. 12, 2019.

Students of the Humble Independent School District headed back to school Monday morning.

1 dead, 1 injured in gas station shooting

KPRC Police look over the scene of a deadly shooting at a gas station in southwest Houston on Aug. 12, 2019.

One person has been killed and another has been injured in a shooting at a gas station in southwest Houston, police said.

Hong Kong closes airport amid protests

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images Protesters occupy the arrival hall of the Hong Kong International Airport during a demonstration on August 12, 2019, in Hong Kong, China.

One of the world's busiest airports canceled all flights after thousands of Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters crowded into the main terminal Monday afternoon.

On this day

In 1908, Henry Ford’s company builds the first Model T car.

