News 2 Know: Stolen puppies, violent tornadoes, flooding barriers and more

Welcome to Thursday. It's also Red Nose Day! You'll probably see a lot of people on KPRC2 sporting that red clown nose to raise awareness of efforts to end child poverty. A fundraising special will air at 7 p.m. followed by a special red-nose edition of "Hollywood Game Night."

Today's Weather ☀

Break out the water bottles! It's going to be a hot one. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s by the afternoon, and humidity levels will make it feel closer to 100 degrees. Stay in the shade as much as possible and take plenty of breaks if you're working outside. Check out Britta's complete forecast for more.

Coming Up Today

The first of two funerals for Pamela Turner will be held at 11 a.m. Turner is the woman who was shot and killed by a Baytown police officer. the attorney for Turner's family said a private autopsy revealed she was shot at least three times. Read some background on this story.

NOAA is scheduled to release its outlook for the Atlantic hurricane season at 10 a.m. Hurricane season officially begins on June 1 and ends Nov. 30. We've already had one named storm this year. You can track any storm that develops and get hurricane preparedness tips in our Hurricane Headquarters section.

How Much Is That Doggy In The Window?

HPD The Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for help in locating two people who stole $44,000 worth of puppies from a location in northwest Harris County.

The Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for help in locating two people who stole $44,000 worth of puppies from a pet store in Huffman. Read more

Terrible Tornadoes

Eric Cunningham via CNN

People in Missouri are recovering after tornadoes ripped through the state causing, heavy damage and at least three fatalities, authorities said. Read more

Building Barriers

KPRC2 Noaq Boxwall

The rain and flooding on May 7 caused a rise in Jennifer Coulter’s stress level. Read more

Save Some Money This Weekend

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

This weekend, you can save big money on energy-efficient products. The Energy Star sales tax holiday runs from Saturday through midnight on Memorial Day. Read more

