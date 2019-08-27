News 2 Know: Stay family slayings trial continues, following a tow company scam and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Today is also National Just Because Day. Honestly, this one is pretty open as far as how you can celebrate it. You should celebrate it, though -- just because.

You might want to celebrate with a swim because it's going to be another scorcher.

Today's weather

A heat advisory is in effect for all of Southeast Texas from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s again with a feels-like temperature of between 108 and 113 degrees. There's a 20% chance of widely scattered showers. Check Britta's forecast for all the details.

Tropical Storm Dorian is still on track to be near Puerto Rico by late Wednesday, Tropical Depression 6 has formed between the U.S. and Bermuda. Get all the details in our Hurricane Headquarters section.

Lone survivor of Stay family slayings could take stand today

KPRC The trial for a man accused of killing six family members and wounding a seventh continues Tuesday.

The trial for a man accused of killing six family members and wounding a seventh continues Tuesday. During Monday's opening statements, prosecutors argued that vengeance motivated the killings, while the defense said Ronald Haskell, 39, suffers from schizophrenia and the voices in his head told him to kill the family.

Read more

Investigation underway after man gunned down in possible road rage incident

KPRC Authorities are investigating after a man was shot to death in the middle of the road in northwest Harris County.

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot to death in the middle of the road in northwest Harris County. The shooting happened around midnight Monday on Highway 6 and Forest Trails Drive.

Read more

Will victims of tow company scam get money back?

Richard Gonzalez

A Houston tow company owner with a big city contract to help stranded motorists helped himself instead, stealing thousands from Houston drivers. KPRC Channel 2 first exposed the racket three years ago.

Read more

Brazil will reject $20 million in aid to fight Amazon fire

Copyright 2019 CNN Vast areas of the Amazon rainforest are threatened by wildfires.

Brazil will reject an offer of $20 million in international aid for the fires that are burning across the Amazon rainforest. The Brazilian President's Special Communications Office told CNN Tuesday that the country will turn down the money that was pledged at the G7 summit in France on Monday.

Read more

On this day: In 1964, Disney's "Mary Poppins" premiered in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.