News 2 Know: Sneaker smash-and-grab, A$AP Rocky found guilty and more

It’s also the first day of school for more than 20 districts across the Houston area. We’ve got a full list of back-to-school dates and lots of helpful resources at Click2Houston.com/Back2School.

It’s going to be another hot one for those students. Let’s get that first day back started with a check of the forecast.

Today’s weather

It’ll be another day of blazing heat. A heat advisory is in effect for the Houston region until 7 p.m. There’s a chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon as a cold front settles into the region. Check Britta’s forecast for all the details.

Dozens of sneakers stolen during smash-and-grab at brand new shoe store

Authorities are searching for thieves who smashed into a southwest Houston shoe store and took dozens of shoes, police said.

Authorities are searching for thieves who smashed into a southwest Houston shoe store and took dozens of shoes, police said.

3 new security measures Fort Bend ISD is implementing this year

Students in Fort Bend County are gearing up to head back to school. As they make their way into the classroom, students will notice some changes around the school to help keep them safe.

Students in Fort Bend County are gearing up to head back to school. As they make their way into the classroom, students will notice some changes around the school to help keep them safe.

Convicted killer accused of writing, selling book while in prison

KPRC2 Bart Whitaker during an interview while he was on death row.

One of the most high-profile killers in the Houston area is back in the headlines after writing and somehow publishing a book from behind bars.

Rapper A$AP Rocky found guilty of assault in Sweden

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

A Swedish court has found American rapper A$AP Rocky guilty of assault for his role in a June 30 street brawl in Stockholm.

On this day

In 1945, Japan surrendered unconditionally to end World War II.

